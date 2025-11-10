Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Foo Fighters announce two UK dates as part of European tour

  • Foo Fighters have announced a series of European and UK tour dates for 2026.
  • The rock band’s “Take Cover Tour” will span 12 European dates with just two nights in the UK, at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, on 25 & 27 June, 2026.
  • It comes in the wake of the release of a new song titled 'Asking for a Friend', which frontman Dave Grohl described as being for those who have patiently waited for hope.
  • Support acts for the various dates include Royel Otis, Inhaler, IDLES, Otoboke Beaver, Fat Dog and Die Spitz.
  • The tour will commence on 10 June in Oslo, Norway with ticket presales taking place on Wednesday, 12 November until Friday, 14 November.

