Foo Fighters announce two UK dates as part of European tour
- Foo Fighters have announced a series of European and UK tour dates for 2026.
- The rock band’s “Take Cover Tour” will span 12 European dates with just two nights in the UK, at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, on 25 & 27 June, 2026.
- It comes in the wake of the release of a new song titled 'Asking for a Friend', which frontman Dave Grohl described as being for those who have patiently waited for hope.
- Support acts for the various dates include Royel Otis, Inhaler, IDLES, Otoboke Beaver, Fat Dog and Die Spitz.
- The tour will commence on 10 June in Oslo, Norway with ticket presales taking place on Wednesday, 12 November until Friday, 14 November.