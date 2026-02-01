Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Foo Fighters pay tribute to Mariah Carey at LA charity event

Foo Fighters covered unreleased Mariah Carey songs at an LA event
Foo Fighters covered unreleased Mariah Carey songs at an LA event (AP)
  • Foo Fighters paid tribute to Mariah Carey at MusiCares 2026 in Los Angeles, performing songs from her secret 1995 alt-rock album.
  • The Dave Grohl-led band were joined by singer Taylor Momsen for renditions of tracks like “Love Is a Scam” and “Demented”.
  • Carey revealed in her 2020 memoir, The Making of Mariah Carey, that she secretly wrote and recorded a grunge-influenced album titled “Someone’s Ugly Daughter”.
  • After her record label objected, Carey recruited Clarissa Dane to sing on the album, which was then released under the name Chick.
  • An “enthused” Carey was reportedly seen singing along during the performances at the annual charity event.
