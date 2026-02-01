Foo Fighters pay tribute to Mariah Carey at LA charity event
- Foo Fighters paid tribute to Mariah Carey at MusiCares 2026 in Los Angeles, performing songs from her secret 1995 alt-rock album.
- The Dave Grohl-led band were joined by singer Taylor Momsen for renditions of tracks like “Love Is a Scam” and “Demented”.
- Carey revealed in her 2020 memoir, The Making of Mariah Carey, that she secretly wrote and recorded a grunge-influenced album titled “Someone’s Ugly Daughter”.
- After her record label objected, Carey recruited Clarissa Dane to sing on the album, which was then released under the name Chick.
- An “enthused” Carey was reportedly seen singing along during the performances at the annual charity event.
