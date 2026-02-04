Final auction of Flog It star’s silver collection fetches a lucrative sum
- The final instalment of late Flog It! star Michael Baggott's silver collection sold for £112,891 at auction, significantly exceeding its estimated value.
- This latest sale at Woolley And Wallis follows two previous auctions, bringing the total raised from his collection to over £300,000.
- Key items sold included a 1672 Charles II provincial two-handled porringer, a 1620 James I West-Country silver dish, and an 1840 silver ingot.
- Baggott, who died in January 2025 aged 51, was a renowned authority on antique silver, specialising in early spoons, boxes, and provincial pieces.
- His extensive York silver collection was hailed as the most comprehensive of its kind to come to market, reflecting his lifelong passion and career at Christie's, Sotheby's, and on the BBC programme Flog It!
