US rapper freed after serving half of sentence in major cocaine case
- Rapper Fetty Wap has been released from prison, having served three years of a six-year sentence for his involvement in a New York-based drug trafficking ring.
- The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was seen in good spirits and is reportedly focused on his family, fatherhood, and being an asset to his community.
- Maxwell was arrested in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
- He will reportedly serve the remainder of his shortened sentence, due to end on 8 November 2026, on home confinement.
- The rapper stated his commitment to supporting at-risk young children and expanding access to vision care for young kids and students.