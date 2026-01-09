Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US rapper freed after serving half of sentence in major cocaine case

Fetty Wap released from prison early after serving three years for drug trafficking conviction
  • Rapper Fetty Wap has been released from prison, having served three years of a six-year sentence for his involvement in a New York-based drug trafficking ring.
  • The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was seen in good spirits and is reportedly focused on his family, fatherhood, and being an asset to his community.
  • Maxwell was arrested in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
  • He will reportedly serve the remainder of his shortened sentence, due to end on 8 November 2026, on home confinement.
  • The rapper stated his commitment to supporting at-risk young children and expanding access to vision care for young kids and students.
