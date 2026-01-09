Fetty Wap released from prison three years early after drug trafficking conviction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap has been released from prison, having served three years of his six-year sentence for his involvement in a New York-based drug trafficking ring.

The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was seen smiling and wearing a sweater printed with the words “Legends Prevail” in footage shared Thursday by his sister and manager, Divinity Maxwell-Butts.

“Fetty Wap is in good spirits. He is in a focused, grounded place. His priorities are his family, fatherhood, and being an asset to his community,” his publicist, Abesi Manyando, said in a statement.

Maxwell said on social media that he was freed from incarceration, simply writing “Home” on his Instagram Stories.

In a statement, he thanked his loved ones and fans for their continued support, telling them that his focus is on “giving back through my community.”

open image in gallery Fetty Wap has been released from prison after serving three years ( Getty Images for MTV )

open image in gallery Fetty Wap rose to fame for his 2015 hit ‘Trap Queen’ ( Getty Images )

The rapper, who lost his left eye as an infant due to congenital glaucoma, said he wants to “support at-risk young children” and expand access to “vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves.”

He continued: “I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

The musician was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into New Jersey and Long Island. His lawyers had suggested that Maxwell turned to selling drugs due to financial hardship brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and received a six-year sentence in May 2023.

open image in gallery Fetty Wap told fans his focus would be ‘giving back’ to his community ( Getty )

Prosecutors said the scheme involved using the US Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey.

He was serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Sandstone, Minnesota, but will reportedly serve the remainder of his shortened sentence, due to end on 8 November 2026, on home confinement, sources told Rolling Stone. The Independent has contacted his representatives for comment.

Maxwell rose to fame with his 2015 song “Trap Queen”, which peaked at No 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in May of that year. Additional hits including “My Way”, “Again” and “679”, from his self-titled debut album, cemented his music as club anthems across the globe. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2016.

His latest release, King Zoo, came in November 2023, just months into his sentence. The album opened with a call from a federal prison, with Maxwell thanking his fans for their support.