Singer suffers awkward blunder after telling pregnant disabled fan to ‘get up and dance’
- Singer Example reportedly told a pregnant and disabled fan to 'get up and dance' during his performance at London's O2 Arena.
- The incident occurred while Example, real name Elliot John Gleave, was a special guest for pop band JLS, during his song 'Changed the Way You Kiss Me'.
- The fan, named Kirsty, shared footage on TikTok, stating she was 27 weeks pregnant and disabled when Example seemingly called her 'stupid' for sitting.
- Other concert-goers commented on the TikTok, agreeing that Example was 'rude' and had behaved similarly at other shows.
- This incident echoes a similar blunder by Madonna last year, who apologised after inadvertently scolding a wheelchair user for sitting down during her performance.
- The Independent has contacted Example’s representative for comment.