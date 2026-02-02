Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Broadcaster reveals she doesn’t have ‘much longer’ to live

Related: Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter shares message from mother in health update
  • Dame Esther Rantzen, 85, has revealed that a drug treating her stage four lung cancer has stopped working, indicating she does not have "much longer" to live.
  • The broadcaster and Childline founder used the health update to reiterate her passionate plea for the assisted dying bill to become law.
  • Dame Esther said that she will not live long enough to see the bill pass and may have to travel to Dignitas in Switzerland for a pain-free death.
  • The assisted dying bill, which passed the House of Commons in June 2025, is currently facing significant delays in the House of Lords due to over 1,000 tabled amendments.
  • Supporters of the bill accuse opponents in the House of Lords of intentionally delaying the legislation to prevent its passage before the current parliamentary session concludes this spring.
