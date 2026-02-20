Alyssa Milano and Ashton Kutcher mourn Eric Dane in heartbreaking tributes
- Heartbreaking tributes to Eric Dane, widely recognized for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on ABC's Grey's Anatomy, have poured in after his death at the age of 53 following an ALS diagnosis.
- His Valentine’s Day co-star Ashton Kutcher said, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”
- His Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano wrote, “I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard.
- She continued, “And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family. The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden.
- “He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose ’piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me ‘Milano,’ as if it was the only part of my name that mattered.”
