Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grey’s Anatomy actor dies a year after being diagnosed with ALS

Eric Dane calls for accelerated ALS research
  • Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, has died at the age of 53.
  • Dane passed away on Thursday after a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative nervous system disease he was diagnosed with nearly a year ago.
  • His family confirmed his death in a statement, noting he spent his final days surrounded by his devoted wife and two daughters.
  • Euphoria creator Sam Levinson expressed his heartbreak, calling working with Dane an honour and their friendship a gift.
  • Fellow actor Ashton Kutcher also paid tribute on social media, while Dane's family conveyed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from his fans.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in