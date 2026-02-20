Grey’s Anatomy actor dies a year after being diagnosed with ALS
- Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, has died at the age of 53.
- Dane passed away on Thursday after a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative nervous system disease he was diagnosed with nearly a year ago.
- His family confirmed his death in a statement, noting he spent his final days surrounded by his devoted wife and two daughters.
- Euphoria creator Sam Levinson expressed his heartbreak, calling working with Dane an honour and their friendship a gift.
- Fellow actor Ashton Kutcher also paid tribute on social media, while Dane's family conveyed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from his fans.
