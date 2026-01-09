Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Emmys’ major new Legacy Award explained

2025 Emmy Awards recap
  • The Emmys are introducing a new major honour called the Legacy Award, marking the first new significant award in nearly 20 years.
  • Announced by the Television Academy, the award aims to recognise television programmes that have had a 'profound and lasting impact' and remain relevant to society, culture, and the industry.
  • To be eligible, shows must have aired a minimum of 60 episodes across at least five seasons and demonstrated sustained relevance or influence.
  • Examples of potentially eligible shows include Sex and the City, All in the Family, Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
  • Recipients will be selected annually by the Special Awards Committee and voted on by the Board of Governors, with the award potentially being presented at the 2026 Emmys.
