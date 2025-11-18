Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk provoked after being called ‘pathetic’ by pop star

Elon Musk lost for words after being asked to explain his accusation that Mamdani is a 'swindler'
  • Elon Musk publicly criticised singer Billie Eilish, calling her "not the sharpest tool in the shed," after she urged billionaires to donate their wealth.
  • Eilish had previously used Instagram to label Musk a "pathetic p***y b**** coward" for hoarding wealth instead of addressing global issues.
  • She highlighted that Musk's potential trillionaire status could be leveraged to end world hunger, save endangered species, or rebuild Gaza.
  • Eilish also made a broader call for wealthy individuals, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to use their money for philanthropic causes during an acceptance speech.
  • In contrast to her criticism, Eilish announced she is donating 11.5 million from her latest tour to charities combating the climate crisis.
