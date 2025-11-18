Elon Musk reacts furiously to Billie Eilish’s claims that he’s not using his wealth for good
Singer recently called for billionaires including Mark Zuckerberg to donate their wealth
Elon Musk has fired back at Billie Eilish after the singer called him a “pathetic p***y b**** coward” for hoarding wealth instead of fixing global issues.
“She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed,” the richest man in the world, 54, said about the pop superstar, 23, in a tweet Monday night.
Musk’s criticism of Eilish’s intelligence comes after the “Birds of a Feather” singer lashed out at the Tesla founder in recent Instagram stories on the heels of the news that the tech mogul is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire thanks to Tesla’s new pay plan.
The singer argued that Musk could instead end world hunger, save endangered animals, or rebuild Gaza with his mountains of cash. She reposted an Instagram carousel by activist group My Voice, My Choice, titled, “Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire. Here’s what he could do with it.”
The post previewed multiple ways that Musk could use his money to help people in the world, including spending $40 billion each year to end world hunger by 2030. The group also said if he paid up to $2 billion each year, the entrepreneur would save all of the critically endangered species.
Musk’s philanthropy is often funneled through his own charity, the Musk Foundation, which directs the money back to his own institutions.
Neither Musk nor Eilish immediately returned The Independent’s request for comment about the Tesla founder’s insult.
Eilish, meanwhile, has recently been outspoken in urging wealthy celebrities to give back.
Last month, during her acceptance speech at WSJ Magazine’s innovator awards, she called out billionaires with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the room.
“We’re in a time right now where the world feels really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever — especially in our country. If you have money, it’d be great to use it for good — maybe give some to people who need it,” Eilish said to the star-studded crowd.
“I love you all, but there are a few people here with a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties,” the singer said, which led attendees to laugh and applaud.
She then announced that she is donating $11.5 million from her latest Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to charities fighting against the climate crisis.
