Presenter makes tearful plea over grandfather’s stolen ashes
- Scottish broadcaster Edith Bowman has issued a tearful plea for the return of a stolen suitcase containing her grandfather’s ashes.
- The bag was reportedly taken during a train journey from London Paddington to Kemble on Friday.
- Ms Bowman initially expressed frustration on Instagram stories before realising the profound sentimental value of the contents, which included a pinkie ring with her grandfather's ashes.
- She described the distinctive luggage as an 'old school case that’s green, dark green with brown straps' and urged anyone who saw it at stations like Reading, Didcot Parkway, or Swindon to come forward.
- British Transport Police have been informed about the theft.
