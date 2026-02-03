Children of Hollywood legends are expecting their first child together
- Eric Murphy, son of Eddie Murphy, and Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of Martin Lawrence, have announced they are expecting their first child.
- The couple shared the news on Instagram with a photo of Jasmin Lawrence cradling her baby bump, expressing gratitude.
- They married in a quiet ceremony in May 2025, after three years of dating.
- Despite playful banter between their fathers about wedding costs, the couple opted for a private ceremony with just themselves and a preacher.
- Eric, 37, is the eldest of Eddie Murphy's ten children, and Jasmin, 30, is Martin Lawrence's eldest child; they were introduced by Jasmin's uncle.
