Children of Hollywood legends are expecting their first child together

Eddie Murphy reveals son has married Martin Lawrence's daughter
  • Eric Murphy, son of Eddie Murphy, and Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of Martin Lawrence, have announced they are expecting their first child.
  • The couple shared the news on Instagram with a photo of Jasmin Lawrence cradling her baby bump, expressing gratitude.
  • They married in a quiet ceremony in May 2025, after three years of dating.
  • Despite playful banter between their fathers about wedding costs, the couple opted for a private ceremony with just themselves and a preacher.
  • Eric, 37, is the eldest of Eddie Murphy's ten children, and Jasmin, 30, is Martin Lawrence's eldest child; they were introduced by Jasmin's uncle.
