Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran among stars praised for ‘powerful message’ on music education in schools

Ed Sheeran says he's 'achieved enough' now
  • An open letter from Ed Sheeran, backed by stars including Harry Styles, Stormzy and Elton John, calling for immediate and long-term funding for music education, is credited with spurring a major change to the UK curriculum.
  • Sheeran had warned that learning to play instruments and performing onstage was becoming a 'luxury not every child can afford', appealing for a £250m music education package.
  • Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the first curriculum changes in over a decade, referencing Sheeran's message about the importance of arts education for national pride.
  • The government's 'radical shift' will ensure music and arts are available to all children, removing the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) measure which previously prioritised academic subjects over creative ones.
  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Sheeran for his 'powerful message' and confirmed that creative subjects would be central to the revitalised arts education, including a new National Centre for Arts and Music Education.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in