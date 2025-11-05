Ed Sheeran among stars praised for ‘powerful message’ on music education in schools
- An open letter from Ed Sheeran, backed by stars including Harry Styles, Stormzy and Elton John, calling for immediate and long-term funding for music education, is credited with spurring a major change to the UK curriculum.
- Sheeran had warned that learning to play instruments and performing onstage was becoming a 'luxury not every child can afford', appealing for a £250m music education package.
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the first curriculum changes in over a decade, referencing Sheeran's message about the importance of arts education for national pride.
- The government's 'radical shift' will ensure music and arts are available to all children, removing the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) measure which previously prioritised academic subjects over creative ones.
- Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Sheeran for his 'powerful message' and confirmed that creative subjects would be central to the revitalised arts education, including a new National Centre for Arts and Music Education.