EastEnders icon to make dramatic return in coming months

Ross Kemp explains how he 'topped up' EastEnders wage by creeping into shots
  • Ross Kemp is set to reprise his iconic role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders for a short stint this spring.
  • Grant's return is prompted by his estranged son Mark, marking their first reunion since Mark discovered his true parentage.
  • The storyline will also intertwine with the deteriorating health of long-time family friend Nigel, promising explosive drama.
  • Kemp expressed his delight at returning, noting the personal significance of Nigel's dementia storyline due to a close family connection.
  • This will be Grant's first appearance since February 2025, when he briefly returned for the show's 40th anniversary.
