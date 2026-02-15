Ross Kemp confirmed for ‘explosive’ EastEnders return as Grant Mitchell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ross Kemp is set to reprise his iconic role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders for a "short stint", marking a dramatic return to Walford. This will be his first appearance since 2025 and is prompted by his estranged son, Mark.

The announcement, shared on the soap's official Facebook page, confirmed Grant's return this spring. His last brief visit in February 2025 was for the 40th anniversary, spurred by concerns over Phil's mental health.

This time, Grant is summoned by Mark, leading to their first reunion since Mark discovered his true parentage. The storyline also intertwines with the declining health of long-time family friend Nigel, promising "explosive drama."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kemp stated: "I’m truly delighted to be stepping back into Grant Mitchell’s shoes and returning to EastEnders later this year."

He added, "As well as exploring Grant’s attempts to reconnect with his son Mark, it’s especially an honour to be part of Nigel’s powerful ongoing dementia storyline, which holds deep personal meaning for me due to a close family connection in real life."

A statement on the EastEnders Facebook page said: "Grant Mitchell is set to make a dramatic return to Walford this spring with Ross Kemp reprising the iconic role for a short stint.

Ross Kemp alongside Paul Bradley in a 2025 episode of ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron )

"Grant was last seen in February 2025, returning briefly to Albert Square for the show’s 40th anniversary due to Nigel’s concerns about Phil’s deteriorating mental health.

"This year, Grant is called upon by his estranged son Mark to return to Walford, marking the first time the pair will be reunited since Mark learned the truth about his true parentage.

"Grant’s arrival on Albert Square also comes amidst the deteriorating health of long time family friend Nigel. While full details of Grant’s comeback remain under wraps, viewers can expect explosive drama."

Kemp went on to produce a number of documentaries after first leaving EastEnders in 1999 including Ross Kemp On Gangs, Ross Kemp In Afghanistan and Ross Kemp: Extreme World.

He began on the soap in 1990 and his previous appearance prior to his 2025 return, in 2016, marked his on-screen mother Dame Barbara Windsor’s final episode as Peggy Mitchell.

The actor hosts the BBC gameshow Bridge Of Lies, which challenges contestants to cross a digital bridge by choosing a true statement over a set of wrong ones.

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross back once more to the legendary role of Grant.

"The Mitchells remain one of EastEnders’ defining dynasties, and we can’t wait to see them reunited again.

"As always when Grant is around, drama inevitably follows him."