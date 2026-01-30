Beloved EastEnders character returns after two decades
- Actor Joel Beckett is set to reprise his role as Jake Moon in the BBC soap EastEnders for a "short stint", with his return airing next month.
- Jake Moon was previously believed to have been killed off-screen in 2006, and his family in Albert Square is currently unaware he is alive.
- Beckett expressed "real joy" at returning to the Square, noting that Jake had been "alive and well" and his storyline would involve "unexpected directions with real twists and turns".
- An EastEnders spokesman revealed Jake returns seeking answers about events that transpired at Christmas, which will lead him to question a loved one and learn a different version of events.
- Executive producer Ben Wadey stated that Jake's return will be a significant shock for many, particularly concerning what he uncovers about the Christmas storyline.
