EastEnders to raise awareness of neurological disorder with new storyline
- A new storyline on the BBC soap EastEnders will see character Davinder "Nugget" Gulati diagnosed with epilepsy.
- The plot aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding the neurological disorder, with producers collaborating closely with the Epilepsy Society.
- Nugget's diagnosis follows a head trauma and his first seizure, with upcoming episodes exploring his adaptation to living with the condition.
- Clare Pelham, chief executive at the Epilepsy Society, highlighted the importance of such representation, noting that “one in 100 people has epilepsy.”
- EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey affirmed the show's commitment to authentic storytelling, seeking advice to accurately portray the challenges of a diagnosis.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks