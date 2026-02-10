Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EastEnders to raise awareness of neurological disorder with new storyline

Eastenders 40th anniversary trailer
  • A new storyline on the BBC soap EastEnders will see character Davinder "Nugget" Gulati diagnosed with epilepsy.
  • The plot aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding the neurological disorder, with producers collaborating closely with the Epilepsy Society.
  • Nugget's diagnosis follows a head trauma and his first seizure, with upcoming episodes exploring his adaptation to living with the condition.
  • Clare Pelham, chief executive at the Epilepsy Society, highlighted the importance of such representation, noting that “one in 100 people has epilepsy.”
  • EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey affirmed the show's commitment to authentic storytelling, seeking advice to accurately portray the challenges of a diagnosis.
