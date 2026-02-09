Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new storyline on the BBC’s long-running soap EastEnders will see character Davinder "Nugget" Gulati, portrayed by Juhaim Rasul Choudhury, diagnosed with epilepsy.

The plot aims to shed light on the neurological disorder, with producers collaborating closely with the Epilepsy Society to ensure accuracy and sensitivity.

Upcoming episodes will follow Nugget’s journey after he experienced his first seizure in Monday’s broadcast, following a period of disorientation and confusion since returning home from hospital last month due to a head trauma.

Following medical testing, the character will receive an epilepsy diagnosis. The storyline is set to explore how Nugget adapts to living with the condition and its impact on his daily life.

The Epilepsy Society has expressed its hope that the high-profile storyline will "spark conversations, reduce stigma, and help bring the condition out of the shadows."

Clare Pelham, chief executive at the Epilepsy Society, highlighted the importance of such representation. "One in 100 people has epilepsy, yet many keep it hidden because of stigma," she stated.

Juhaim Rasul Choudhury in 'EastEnders' ( BBC )

"That’s why we were delighted when EastEnders asked for our advice on portraying Nugget’s epilepsy story accurately. EastEnders has a powerful record of tackling tough issues. By showing what seizures are really like and how to support someone with epilepsy, Nugget’s story can spark conversations, reduce stigma, and help bring the condition out of the shadows."

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey affirmed the show’s commitment to authentic storytelling. "We are committed to portraying Nugget’s journey authentically and with sensitivity, so have sought advice from the Epilepsy Society to ensure an accurate representation of the challenges a young person may face following their diagnosis," he said.

According to the NHS, epilepsy is a condition affecting the brain that causes seizures. There is currently no cure, treatment can often help manage the condition. Symptoms of epilepsy can manifest at any age, though they frequently begin in young children and individuals over 50.

While Doctors are unable to pinpoint what causes epilepsy in more than half of cases, there are several possible causes of the neurological condition, Epilepsy Action explains.

This causes include experiencing a stroke, a previous brain condition such as meningitis, suffering a head injury and any problems that occurred during childbirth.