Another character returns to popular soap for dementia storyline

Clare Bates will return to EastEnders this spring
Clare Bates will return to EastEnders this spring (BBC/PA Wire)
  • Gemma Bissix is set to reprise her role as Clare Bates in EastEnders this spring for a brief but emotional reunion with her estranged stepfather, Nigel Bates.
  • Her return is prompted by Nigel's deteriorating young onset dementia, which is a central storyline in the BBC soap.
  • Bissix, who last appeared in 2008, expressed her pleasure at reprising the role, noting the unique relationship between Clare and Nigel.
  • Clare Bates will play an "essential" role in helping Nigel's loved ones decide on his future care, following his placement in a residential home.
  • EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey emphasised the importance of revisiting Clare and Nigel's complicated history as Nigel's dementia progresses.
