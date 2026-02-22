Another character returns to popular soap for dementia storyline
- Gemma Bissix is set to reprise her role as Clare Bates in EastEnders this spring for a brief but emotional reunion with her estranged stepfather, Nigel Bates.
- Her return is prompted by Nigel's deteriorating young onset dementia, which is a central storyline in the BBC soap.
- Bissix, who last appeared in 2008, expressed her pleasure at reprising the role, noting the unique relationship between Clare and Nigel.
- Clare Bates will play an "essential" role in helping Nigel's loved ones decide on his future care, following his placement in a residential home.
- EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey emphasised the importance of revisiting Clare and Nigel's complicated history as Nigel's dementia progresses.
