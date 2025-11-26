Dancing with the Stars frontrunner suffers injury ahead of finale
- The Dancing With the Stars season finale is scheduled to crown a winner tonight, with one couple set to receive the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
- Five couples remain in contention: Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa; reality TV personality Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten; wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson; and social media influencer Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy.
- Robert Irwin's partner, Witney Carson, disclosed that he suffered a rib injury just hours before the live finale.
- During the finale, each couple will perform three routines: a Judges’ Choice dance, an Instant Dance and a Freestyle routine, with viewer votes combined with judges' scores determining the victor.
- The finale will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and will be available for streaming on Hulu starting on Wednesday.