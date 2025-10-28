Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former DWTS dancer criticizes Jan Ravnik’s casting: ‘There’s zero foundation’

Video Player Placeholder
Top 20 Best Dancing with the Stars Winners
  • Maks Chmerkovskiy, a former professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, has publicly questioned the qualifications of new professional dancer Jan Ravnik.
  • Chmerkovskiy criticized Ravnik's lack of ballroom training and technique, stating he had “no business being a pro” on the show.
  • Ravnik's background includes being a backup dancer for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and performing with other pop artists.
  • Chmerkovskiy's wife, Peta Murgatroyd, suggested Ravnik was hired primarily due to his association with Taylor Swift, despite not being a ballroom specialist.
  • Ravnik and his celebrity partner, Jen Affleck, are set to perform a contemporary dance to a Taylor Swift song in the upcoming Halloween-themed episode.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in