Outcome of Drake’s lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar track revealed

Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us
Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us (AP Photos/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) has been dismissed by a judge.
  • The Canadian rapper had sued UMG, accusing them of spreading a 'false and malicious narrative' about him being a paedophile through Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.
  • UMG filed a motion to dismiss, labelling Drake's claims as 'groundless and indeed ridiculous'.
  • US District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that the allegedly defamatory statements in 'Not Like Us' were 'nonactionable opinion'.
  • The judge concluded that a 'reasonable listener could not have concluded that 'Not Like Us' was conveying objective facts about Drake'.
