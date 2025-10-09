Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music over Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us track dismissed by judge
Judge ruled Drake’s defamation claims as opinion
Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over its release of Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss track “Not Like Us” has been dismissed.
Months after the Canadian rapper sued the music label, which represents both him and Lamar, accusing it of spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he is a pedophile with the song’s lyrics, “Say, Drake, I hear you like em’ young,” UMG filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, slamming his claims as “groundless and indeed ridiculous.”
A judge granted UMG’s motion to dismiss Thursday, “because the Court concludes that the allegedly defamatory statements in “Not Like Us” are nonactionable opinion,” reads the filing seen by The Independent.
“A reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake,” U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas said.
The 38-year-old “One Dance” rapper has been locked in a legal feud with UMG since January, when he alleged that the record label knew the accusations made in Lamar’s chart-topper were false but chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.
UMG CEO and chairman Lucian Grainge later filed a letter, calling Drake’s claims “farcical,” “nonsensical,” “groundless and indeed ridiculous.”
He noted that the company had spent “hundreds of millions” in furthering the “Passionfruit” rapper’s music career, since he signed with the company’s Republic imprint in 2009.
More to come...
