Strictly Come Dancing star diagnosed with breast cancer

Dr Punam Krishan makes history with Strictly's first Bollywood performance
  • Dr Punam Krishan, a TV medic and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.
  • She kept her diagnosis private during treatment to protect her energy and her two children, but is now sharing the news as "carrying it quietly has been heavy".
  • Krishan, an NHS GP, stated that despite her medical background, "absolutely nothing prepares you for being on the receiving end" of such a diagnosis, describing the shock, fear, and trauma.
  • She urged people to get themselves checked if they have a "gut instinct" that something is wrong, emphasising that health is paramount.
  • Her Strictly co-stars, including Gorka Marquez and fellow breast cancer survivor Amy Dowden, have offered an outpouring of support following her announcement.
