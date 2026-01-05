Strictly Come Dancing star diagnosed with breast cancer
- Dr Punam Krishan, a TV medic and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.
- She kept her diagnosis private during treatment to protect her energy and her two children, but is now sharing the news as "carrying it quietly has been heavy".
- Krishan, an NHS GP, stated that despite her medical background, "absolutely nothing prepares you for being on the receiving end" of such a diagnosis, describing the shock, fear, and trauma.
- She urged people to get themselves checked if they have a "gut instinct" that something is wrong, emphasising that health is paramount.
- Her Strictly co-stars, including Gorka Marquez and fellow breast cancer survivor Amy Dowden, have offered an outpouring of support following her announcement.