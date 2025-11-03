Legendary singer who worked with Elvis dead at 78
- Singer Donna Jean Godchaux, best known for her work with the Grateful Dead in the 1970s, has died at the age of 78.
- She passed away at a hospice facility in Nashville following a lengthy struggle with cancer.
- Godchaux was a prominent backing vocalist for the Grateful Dead during their 1970s era.
- Her vocal contributions also featured on classic hits including Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds”.
- She also performed backing vocals on Percy Sledge’s iconic song “When A Man Loves a Woman”.