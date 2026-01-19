Dolly Parton recognized with huge honor on her 80th birthday
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has officially designated January 19, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day, coinciding with the country music icon's 80th birthday.
- The proclamation honors Parton's extensive career in music and pop culture, which has spanned over six decades.
- It also acknowledges her significant philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, which distributes millions of free books to children globally.
- Ahead of her birthday, Parton released a new version of her song Light of a Clear Blue Morning featuring Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, and Miley Cyrus, with proceeds benefiting pediatric cancer research.
- Despite recent personal challenges, including health issues and the passing of her husband, Parton is scheduled to resume her stage performances in September.