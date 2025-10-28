Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Doctor Who to return with Christmas special after major update on show’s future

Billie Piper is set to return to Doctor Who
Billie Piper is set to return to Doctor Who (BBC)
  • Russell T Davies is set to write a Doctor Who Christmas special for 2026, as confirmed by the BBC.
  • The BBC will not be partnering with Disney+ for the next series of the popular sci-fi programme.
  • Despite the end of the Disney+ collaboration, the BBC has reassured fans of its full commitment to Doctor Who.
  • Lindsay Salt, BBC director of drama, thanked Disney+ for their collaboration over the past two seasons.
  • Further plans for the show's upcoming series will be announced by the BBC in due course.
