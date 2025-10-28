Doctor Who to return with Christmas special after major update on show’s future
- Russell T Davies is set to write a Doctor Who Christmas special for 2026, as confirmed by the BBC.
- The BBC will not be partnering with Disney+ for the next series of the popular sci-fi programme.
- Despite the end of the Disney+ collaboration, the BBC has reassured fans of its full commitment to Doctor Who.
- Lindsay Salt, BBC director of drama, thanked Disney+ for their collaboration over the past two seasons.
- Further plans for the show's upcoming series will be announced by the BBC in due course.