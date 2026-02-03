Doctor Who memorabilia goes on sale for first time
- An online auction featuring a significant collection of Doctor Who memorabilia is being held, marking the first time BBC Studios has made such items available for public sale.
- The auction, hosted by Propstore, commenced on Tuesday and will conclude on 19 February, with all lots starting at £100.
- Twenty per cent of the hammer proceeds from the sale will be donated to BBC Children in Need.
- Iconic items up for grabs include David Tennant's and Ncuti Gatwa's sonic screwdrivers, a screen-matched cracked Tardis and an NSDA4 Dalek.
- The collection spans multiple eras of the Whoniverse, featuring props and costumes from Tennant's Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor tenures and Gatwa's current run.
