Disney fans can use beloved characters in AI videos under new deal
- Disney is investing $1 billion in OpenAI and the three-year licensing deal will allow fans to create user-generated content featuring its iconic characters.
- The partnership will enable users to create videos using OpenAI's Sora platform and images via ChatGPT, incorporating over 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.
- The agreement explicitly excludes the use of talent likenesses or voices, with the new features anticipated to launch in 2026.
- Both Disney and OpenAI have committed to the responsible use of AI, aiming to address concerns regarding misinformation, deepfakes, and copyright infringement.
- Disney will also become a major customer of OpenAI, utilizing its technology for developing new products and services, and implementing ChatGPT for its employees.