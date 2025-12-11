Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disney fans can use beloved characters in AI videos under new deal

AI video generators like Sora have exploded in popularity due to their ability to quickly create realistic clips based merely on text prompts
AI video generators like Sora have exploded in popularity due to their ability to quickly create realistic clips based merely on text prompts (Joshua Sudock/Walt Disney World Resorts via Getty Images)
  • Disney is investing $1 billion in OpenAI and the three-year licensing deal will allow fans to create user-generated content featuring its iconic characters.
  • The partnership will enable users to create videos using OpenAI's Sora platform and images via ChatGPT, incorporating over 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.
  • The agreement explicitly excludes the use of talent likenesses or voices, with the new features anticipated to launch in 2026.
  • Both Disney and OpenAI have committed to the responsible use of AI, aiming to address concerns regarding misinformation, deepfakes, and copyright infringement.
  • Disney will also become a major customer of OpenAI, utilizing its technology for developing new products and services, and implementing ChatGPT for its employees.
