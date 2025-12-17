Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dick Van Dyke’s wife Arlene Silver says she is being stalked near her home

Dick Van Dyke with his wife Arlene Silver
Dick Van Dyke with his wife Arlene Silver (Getty Images)
  • Arlene Silver, wife of actor Dick Van Dyke, has claimed she is being stalked around Malibu, where she lives.
  • Silver revealed in an Instagram livestream that a male individual has been following her for a couple of months, often appearing outside her yoga class.
  • She believes the stalker is connected to her husband's recent interviews promoting his documentary, 'Dick Van Dyke 100th Celebration'.
  • Silver expressed feeling uncomfortable and plans to report the individual to the police, noting her husband's concern for her safety.
  • She highlighted the difficulty of the situation, as her yoga class is her only time away from her husband, for whom she is the sole caretaker.
