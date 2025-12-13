Dick Van Dyke reflects on turning 100
- Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 100th birthday, expressing a desire to live beyond this significant milestone.
- Renowned for iconic roles in films such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, he was born on 13 December 1925.
- His extensive career includes a Tony Award for Bye Bye Birdie and starring roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder.
- Van Dyke, who still attempts to dance, is being honoured with celebrations including a flash mob in Malibu, where he resides.
- He is also the subject of a new documentary and has released a book titled 100 Rules For Living To 100: An Optimist’s Guide To A Happy Life.