Dick Van Dyke, 99, says one activity with his wife is secret to long life
- Dick Van Dyke, the legendary Mary Poppins star, is celebrating his 100th birthday on 13 December.
- He attributes his remarkable longevity to staying active, including regularly dancing with his wife, Arlene Silver.
- Van Dyke, 99, and Silver, 54, have been married since 2012, with the actor noting their significant age gap works surprisingly well.
- The couple initially met at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2006 but began their romance after Van Dyke's long-term partner passed away in 2009.
- To mark his upcoming centenary, Van Dyke has released a new book titled "100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life".