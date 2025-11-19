Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dick Van Dyke, 99, says one activity with his wife is secret to long life

Dick Van Dyke appears on the Today Show ahead of his 100th birthday
  • Dick Van Dyke, the legendary Mary Poppins star, is celebrating his 100th birthday on 13 December.
  • He attributes his remarkable longevity to staying active, including regularly dancing with his wife, Arlene Silver.
  • Van Dyke, 99, and Silver, 54, have been married since 2012, with the actor noting their significant age gap works surprisingly well.
  • The couple initially met at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2006 but began their romance after Van Dyke's long-term partner passed away in 2009.
  • To mark his upcoming centenary, Van Dyke has released a new book titled "100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life".
