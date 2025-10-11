Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Godfather and Hollywood icon Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton recalls childhood dreams of Hollywood as she cements handprints
  • Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79 in California, after her family confirmed the news to People magazine.
  • No cause of death has been confirmed, and The Independent has contacted her representatives for comment.
  • Keaton's extensive career spanned five decades, with her breakthrough role as Kay Adams in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.
  • She was also known for her starring performances in films such as Annie Hall, The First Wives Club, Something’s Gotta Give, and Book Club.
  • Her acting career began on Broadway, including roles in Hair and Play It Again, Sam, for which she received a Tony nomination.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in