Dexter: Resurrection creator confirms major villain is returning for season two
- Clyde Phillips, the creator of Dexter: Resurrection, has confirmed that the New York Ripper will be a major villain in the show's second season.
- Phillips made the announcement during an episode of Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast on 18 November.
- The New York Ripper was a long-teased, uncaught killer in Season 1, with Dexter taking his files at the finale, signalling his future importance.
- Fan interest in the character significantly influenced the writing team's decision to explore the Ripper more deeply in the upcoming season.
- Season 2 is currently in development and will not be released next summer, with casting announcements expected closer to the start of production.