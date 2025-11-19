Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dexter: Resurrection creator confirms major villain is returning for season two

Dexter: Resurrection trailer
  • Clyde Phillips, the creator of Dexter: Resurrection, has confirmed that the New York Ripper will be a major villain in the show's second season.
  • Phillips made the announcement during an episode of Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast on 18 November.
  • The New York Ripper was a long-teased, uncaught killer in Season 1, with Dexter taking his files at the finale, signalling his future importance.
  • Fan interest in the character significantly influenced the writing team's decision to explore the Ripper more deeply in the upcoming season.
  • Season 2 is currently in development and will not be released next summer, with casting announcements expected closer to the start of production.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in