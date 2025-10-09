Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dexter: Resurrection has been officially renewed for a second season after weeks of uncertainty.

The franchise’s future was hanging in the balance after the revelation that another spin-off, the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, had been cancelled months after more episodes were confirmed.

But on Wednesday (8 October), lead star Michael C Hall told fans: “We’ve been greenlit for another season.”

In a video, the actor continued: “There’s more to come. The writers room is assembling now. Details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues.”

The decision to mine Dexter for reboot potential paid off in a huge way, with bloodthirsty viewers positioning the show as one of the best of 2025.

Upon Dexter: Resurrection’s premiere earlier this year, acclaim was heaped upon the show, which is a direct follow-up to 2021 miniseries New Blood, and saw the series achieve record-breaking scores on review aggregate sites.

Hall’s murderous character Dexter Morgan, created by novelist Jeff Lindsay, died in the finale of New Blood, which relocated him from Miami to upstate New York, but when the series became Showtime’s most-watched of all time, bosses rethought plans.

Resurrection follows a resuscitated Dexter as he moves to New York after learning his teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott) has been caught up in a killing – and while there, rubs shoulders with a variety of other serial killers, brought together by billionaire venture capitalist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage).

Fans were in agreement that Dexter: Resurrection is as good as the best of Dexter, which peaked with its second and fourth seasons. It’s one of the rare 2000s reboots to match the acclaim created by its original, with Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls among other shows bookmarked for revival potential.

The series has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 per cent, with an overall score of 9.1/10, which places it as the 25th greatest TV show of all time. The highest-rated episode, number eight, has a 9.8 score, with the lowest, episode two, sitting at an admirable 8.8.

Michael C Hall in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ ( Paramount+ )

In fact, episodes four to 10 all have scores sitting higher than nine – the first time since the show’s fourth season, centred on John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer, aired 16 years ago.

Producers will be grateful to learn they’ve rewritten the show’s legacy, considering that the finale of the original series, which ended in its eighth season, is considered one of the worst in TV history.

Dexter: Resurrection follows another prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, in which Patrick Gibson played a young version of the blood spatter expert as he first hones his taste for murder into a code created by his police officer father, Harry (James Remar). With Harry’s assistance, Dexter kills other murderers.

Original Sin, which was narrated by Hall, will not return for a second season.

The shows are available to stream on Paramount+. Dexter: Resurrection’s ensemble includes Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian and Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet