EastEnders star dies aged 92

Born in east London in 1933, Martin worked in several professions before transitioning to acting at the age of 29.
  • Derek Martin, the actor best known for playing Charlie Slater in EastEnders, has died at the age of 92.
  • He was a regular on the popular BBC soap opera from 2000 to 2010, making further appearances until his character's on-screen death in 2016.
  • His family released a statement, shared by his agent Sharon Henry, remembering him as a supportive friend and father who loved learning and meeting people.
  • Martin's agent confirmed his passing on 10th January, highlighting his over 50-year career as an authentic working-class voice in British television and film.
  • Beyond EastEnders, his career included roles in series such as Law & Order, The Sweeney, Minder, Bergerac, and The Bill.
