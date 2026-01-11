EastEnders star dies aged 92
- Derek Martin, the actor best known for playing Charlie Slater in EastEnders, has died at the age of 92.
- He was a regular on the popular BBC soap opera from 2000 to 2010, making further appearances until his character's on-screen death in 2016.
- His family released a statement, shared by his agent Sharon Henry, remembering him as a supportive friend and father who loved learning and meeting people.
- Martin's agent confirmed his passing on 10th January, highlighting his over 50-year career as an authentic working-class voice in British television and film.
- Beyond EastEnders, his career included roles in series such as Law & Order, The Sweeney, Minder, Bergerac, and The Bill.