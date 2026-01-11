Derek Martin, actor known for playing EastEnders’ Charlie Slater, dies aged 92

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derek Martin, the actor best known for playing taxi driver Charlie Slater on EastEnders, has died at the age of 92.

The actor appeared on the popular soap actor as a regular between 2000 and 2010, returning several times up until his character’s on-screen death in 2016.

A statement from his family, shared by his agent Sharon Henry, said: “Derek wasn’t just a dad to us he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows. He never stopped learning, he loved meeting people and was always generous with his time. We both miss him terribly.

“The family ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

In a separate statement, Henry said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that our beloved client Derek Martin passed away on 10th January 2026. For over 50 years, Derek was a truly authentic working-class voice in British television and film.”

Born in east London in 1933, Martin worked in several professions before transitioning to acting at the age of 29. “I was a professional gambler, motor racer, worked at the meat market, debt collector, [and] national service in the RAF,” he told Larry Jaffee, author of Albert Square and Me: The Actors of EastEnders.

open image in gallery Derek Martin in ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

His first major success came as a lead in the 1978 BBC TV series Law & Order, which prompted controversy at the time over its depiction of police corruption.

Martin also featured in series such as The Sweeney, Minder, Bergerac and The Bill.

He was initially eyed to play “Dirty Den” Watts in EastEnders, but was ruled out due to scheduling conflicts. Martin was subsequently brought into the show as Charlie Slater, a popular character who arrived with his family in 2000.

Martin spoke highly of his time on the show, stating in 2009: “I can't wait to go to work. That's how much I love it. I feel actors and actresses are very lucky to be able to do a job that you love doing and get paid for it.

“We've all got to work, bills, commitments, mortgages, whatever. I go to work with a big smile on my face.”

A spokesperson for EastEnders said in the wake of his death: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Derek Martin. From the moment he arrived, Derek’s portrayal of Charlie Slater instantly cemented him in the hearts of the audience, as the head of one of EastEnders’ most iconic families.

“Charlie would do anything for his family, and much like his character, Derek would do the same for those around him. Derek was deeply loved by all those that worked with him at EastEnders and will always be remembered with great fondness.

“Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends.”