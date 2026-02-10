Locations of five Demi Lovato concerts cancelled to ‘protect health’
- Demi Lovato has cancelled five concerts and postponed the start date of her upcoming It’s Not That Deep tour.
- The singer announced on Instagram Story that the tour, originally set to begin on 8 April, will now kick off on 13 April in Orlando, Florida.
- Concerts in Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver have been cut from the schedule.
- Lovato stated the changes were necessary to "protect her health" and allow more time to "rest and rehearse," citing that she had overextended herself.
- Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or AXS will receive refunds, while those who used third-party resellers must contact their respective platforms.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks