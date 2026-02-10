Demi Lovato cancels five shows on her tour to ‘protect my health’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Lovato has canceled five concerts on her upcoming tour, It’s Not That Deep, to give herself more time to “rest and rehearse.”

The 33-year-old singer revealed that she’s pushing back the start date of the tour on her Instagram Story Tuesday. It was set to begin on April 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina; however, it will now kick off April 13 in Orlando, Florida.

“My Lovatics - I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can,” she wrote, addressing her fans. “While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible.”

“To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

The Disney Channel alum went on to share the five stops on her tour that would be cut.

open image in gallery Demi Lovato apologizes to fans after she cancels five concerts on her tour ( Getty )

“Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver - I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there,” she continued, “Orlando - we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there.”

Initially, the “Confident” singer was scheduled to perform in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 8, Atlanta, Georgia, on April 12, Nashville, Tennessee, on April 14, Denver, Colorado, on May 5, and Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 8.

In her Instagram Story, Lovato noted that refunds for the canceled shows are already being processed if tickets were bought through Ticketmaster or AXS. However, fans who got tickets from a third-party reseller, like StubHub or SeatGeek, have to reach out for a refund.

“Additional tickets are available on demilovato.com/tour. I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me!” she concluded. “Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon.”

open image in gallery Demi Lovato cancels five of her shows on her 'It's Not That Deep' Tour ( @ddlovato / Instagram )

Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep tour is set to run from April 13 until May 25, in multiple cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, California, Manhattan, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, and Seattle, Washington. She’ll also do a concert in Toronto, O,ntario in April, with her last show taking place in Houston, Texas.

The last time Lovato went on tour was in 2022, with a 34-show run to support her eighth album, Holy Fvck. The event ran from August 13 to November 10 of that year.

However, the Camp Rock alum has previously spoken about the challenges of touring. “It takes a toll on your body,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. “I’m not 15 anymore.”