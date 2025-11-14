Rock legend tells fans it’s time to ‘hang up the platform shoes and skintight jeans’
- David Coverdale, the 74-year-old frontman of Whitesnake, recently announced his retirement from music.
- He stated it was time to "hang up his rock’n’roll platform shoes and skintight jeans" after over 50 years in the industry.
- Coverdale's extensive career includes his tenure as singer for Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976 and forming Whitesnake in 1978.
- He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Deep Purple in 2016 and collaborated with Jimmy Page on the 1993 album Coverdale-Page.
- Whitesnake achieved significant success with hits like "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love", though their 2022 European farewell tour was cancelled due to health challenges.