New David Bowie exhibition to feature ‘holy grail’ footage of icon
- A new immersive exhibition, David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, is set to open at Lightroom in King's Cross, London.
- Directed by Mark Grimmer, the show will feature rare “holy grail” footage of Bowie performing “Heroes” at Earl's Court in 1978, compiled from newly discovered film reels.
- The exhibition will also include his final Ziggy Stardust performance from 1973, alongside renditions of “Space Oddity” and “Diamond Dogs”.
- It aims to explore “the man behind the masks”, combining footage with photography, drawings, lyrics, personal notes and interviews to celebrate Bowie as a champion of human creativity.
- Tickets are available now for the exhibition, which runs from 22 April until 28 June, with further summer dates expected to be released.
