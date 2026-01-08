Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Bowie’s childhood home set to open to the public

  • David Bowie's childhood home in Bromley, south-east London, where he lived from age eight to 20 and wrote 'Space Oddity', is set to open to the public as an 'immersive experience'.
  • The Heritage Of London Trust has acquired the property at 4 Plaistow Grove and plans to host creative workshops alongside public access.
  • The house will be meticulously restored to its early 1960s appearance, guided by a never-before-seen archive and Geoffrey Marsh, co-curator of the V&A’s David Bowie Is exhibition.
  • The project aims to tell Bowie's story and inspire a new generation, continuing his legacy of 'free creative experimentation' through workshops.
  • Funding includes a £500,000 grant from the Jones Day Foundation, with a public fundraising campaign launching this month to support the initiative.
