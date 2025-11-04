New David Attenborough docuseries described as ‘almost Shakespearean’ in feel

A new BBC docuseries, narrated by the venerable Sir David Attenborough, is being hailed as "almost Shakespearean" in its dramatic scope and rich storytelling, according to an executive producer.

The six-part wildlife series, titled Kingdom, delves into the lives of four distinct animal families – a lion pride, a wild dog pack, a hyena clan, and a leopard family – as they navigate a fierce struggle for survival and dominance.

Set over five years in Nsefu, a remote corner of Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, the series promises an intense look at the animal kingdom.

Mike Gunton, creative director of BBC Studios Natural History Unit, described the production as having an "intensity" that defines it. "It’s almost Shakespearean in its feel, and it’s incredibly ambitious in its scale," Gunton stated, highlighting the series' focus on "four families in one location, all struggling to survive."

He elaborated on the intricate dynamics: "They’ve got their internal struggles, but they’ve also got struggles against the other rival families. And this creates a really intriguing tapestry of rich stories."

Gunton likened the high drama to a blend of popular human sagas, noting, "It’s got a bit of Game of Thrones, it’s got a bit of Succession, but it’s also got a bit of The Lion King."

Despite the raw competition, he assured viewers of a "wonderful warmth" and moments of "beauty and tenderness" amidst the "white-knuckle ride."

The production team committed to an unprecedented five years of continuous filming in a single location, a decision Gunton believes "absolutely paid off."

This long-term approach allowed for the creation of a "bingeable continuing narrative." Crucially, the BBC collaborated closely with local scientists and conservationists in Nsefu, many of whom possess generational knowledge of the area's wildlife. This expertise provided a "huge advantage in figuring out what’s going on between these four families," including their intricate "family lineages."

Sir David Attenborough, at 99, lends his iconic voice to guide viewers through the unfolding drama.

Gunton emphasised the naturalist's unique ability "to guide you through it (the series) and to reassure you that it will be all right in the end".

Attenborough, a fixture on television for over seven decades with programmes like Planet Earth and The Blue Planet, recently made headlines by becoming the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy. He secured the award for daytime personality, non-daily, for his role as host of Netflix’s Secret Lives Of Orangutans, surpassing Dick Van Dyke’s record.

Gunton reflected on Attenborough’s comforting presence: "There’s going to be some ups and downs, but it’s worth the journey. I suppose it’s just having him hold your hand, saying, ‘this is going to be a bumpy ride, but stick with it, it’s going to be amazing.’"

He added that Attenborough’s narration brings a sense of "safety" to the "rough and raw" yet "gorgeous and beautiful" landscape of Nsefu.

The ambitious project involved a team of over 170 people, including more than 90 local Zambian crew members and wildlife experts.

To capture the nuanced behaviour of the animal families, the crew deployed a sophisticated array of technology, including long lens camera systems, camera traps, drones, thermal imaging cameras, car rigs, helicopter rigs, and infra-red-light cameras.

The series promises immediate drama, with the first episode featuring leopard mother Olimba as she raises her two cubs. Tensions escalate when her young son goes missing following the appearance of threatening lions.

Kingdom is set to premiere on Sunday, 9 November, at 6.20pm on BBC One, with all episodes available concurrently on BBC iPlayer.