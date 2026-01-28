Dara Ó Briain relieved to joke about politics with greater freedom on new Mock the Week
- Dara Ó Briain's satirical panel series, Mock the Week, is set to return on the free-to-air channel TLC next month, three years after its cancellation by the BBC.
- Ó Briain expressed relief that the move to TLC will allow panellists to joke about politics with greater freedom, without the BBC's strict 'balance' requirements.
- The new nine-episode series will be double the length at one hour and will retain its classic format, featuring popular rounds and returning panellists like Hugh Dennis, Russell Howard, and Ed Byrne, alongside new guests.
- Ó Briain addressed past criticism regarding his comments on the BBC's 'all-male panels' rule, clarifying that he objected to the rule's publication, not the rule itself, to avoid tokenising female comedians.
- Mock the Week is scheduled to premiere on TLC on 1 February at 9pm.