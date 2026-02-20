Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Danny Dyer gives update on potential Celebrity Traitors appearance

Danny Dyer on The Assembly
Danny Dyer on The Assembly (ITV)
  • Danny Dyer has dismissed rumours that he will be appearing in the second series of Celebrity Traitors, calling them "absolute b******s".
  • Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor stated that the BBC has not yet contacted him about joining the show.
  • Dyer clarified that while he would participate if asked, no offer has been made.
  • Reports in January suggested that Celebrity Traitors producers were keen to cast Dyer for the 2026 series.
  • Dyer also discussed his new series Rivals and The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which he stars in with his daughter Dani.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in