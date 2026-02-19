Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors fans who are hoping to see Danny Dyer in the turret this year may be disappointed – the ex EastEnders star has admitted that the BBC is yet to be in touch.

The actor is one of the names rumoured to be taking part in the hit show’s second series, which will air on BBC One later this year. It was previously reported in January that Dyer, 48, was on Celebrity Traitors’ bosses wish lists for the 2026 cast, alongside the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.

However, the Rivals star hit out at rumours of him joining the show while on The Jonathan Ross Show, calling them “absolute b******s”. When asked whether he would be heading to the Scottish castle, Dyer told Ross in an episode airing on Saturday (21 February): “I don’t why they’re saying it.

“If they ask me I’ll do it, but no one’s asked me. I would f***ing declare it. I’m not on it, you’ll see when it comes on.”

It was reported by The Sun in January that BAFTA-winning actor was being eyed up by Celebrity Traitors producers, having turned down the show last year before becoming a fan. “As soon as his tune changed, it was all systems go,” a source told the publication.

Dyer broke out into acting with his hard man roles in 1999’s Human Traffic and 2004’s The Football Factory, while also working with playwright Harold Pinter by starring in four of his productions. After a nine-year stint in EastEnders as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, Dyer won a BAFTA for his performance in comedy Mr. Bigstuff and won rave reviews for his role of Freddie Jones in Rivals.

open image in gallery Danny and Dani Dyer on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' with Self Esteem, Patrick Dempsey and Jack Whitehall ( ITV )

Teasing the new series of Rivals on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside his Love Island star daughter Dani, Dyer admitted that there are more racy scenes to come for his character.

“I don’t think you’ll be able to watch much of it,” he told Dani, who replied: “There was a scene on the last series. The love-making, I don’t watch. The last one there wasn’t that much.”

“I got away with it last time,” he said. “I don’t get away with it this time.”

The father-daughter duo appear on Saturday’s episode of Ross’ chat show to promote their new Sky One series, in which they open up their own caravan park. Dyer revealed on Tuesday (17 January) that he initially rejected the idea for The Dyers’ Caravan Park, but was inspired by memories of his own “working-class holidays” as a child.

“They were very simple days that I really do miss. So I thought, with the might of Sky behind me, let’s see if we can make caravans interesting again to some people, with my firstborn child, of course.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.