Danny Dyer claims the BBC ‘hasn’t asked’ him to go on Celebrity Traitors
The ‘Rivals’ star has described rumours of his ‘Celebrity Traitors’ stint as ‘absolute b*****s’
Celebrity Traitors fans who are hoping to see Danny Dyer in the turret this year may be disappointed – the ex EastEnders star has admitted that the BBC is yet to be in touch.
The actor is one of the names rumoured to be taking part in the hit show’s second series, which will air on BBC One later this year. It was previously reported in January that Dyer, 48, was on Celebrity Traitors’ bosses wish lists for the 2026 cast, alongside the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.
However, the Rivals star hit out at rumours of him joining the show while on The Jonathan Ross Show, calling them “absolute b******s”. When asked whether he would be heading to the Scottish castle, Dyer told Ross in an episode airing on Saturday (21 February): “I don’t why they’re saying it.
“If they ask me I’ll do it, but no one’s asked me. I would f***ing declare it. I’m not on it, you’ll see when it comes on.”
It was reported by The Sun in January that BAFTA-winning actor was being eyed up by Celebrity Traitors producers, having turned down the show last year before becoming a fan. “As soon as his tune changed, it was all systems go,” a source told the publication.
Dyer broke out into acting with his hard man roles in 1999’s Human Traffic and 2004’s The Football Factory, while also working with playwright Harold Pinter by starring in four of his productions. After a nine-year stint in EastEnders as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, Dyer won a BAFTA for his performance in comedy Mr. Bigstuff and won rave reviews for his role of Freddie Jones in Rivals.
Teasing the new series of Rivals on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside his Love Island star daughter Dani, Dyer admitted that there are more racy scenes to come for his character.
“I don’t think you’ll be able to watch much of it,” he told Dani, who replied: “There was a scene on the last series. The love-making, I don’t watch. The last one there wasn’t that much.”
“I got away with it last time,” he said. “I don’t get away with it this time.”
The father-daughter duo appear on Saturday’s episode of Ross’ chat show to promote their new Sky One series, in which they open up their own caravan park. Dyer revealed on Tuesday (17 January) that he initially rejected the idea for The Dyers’ Caravan Park, but was inspired by memories of his own “working-class holidays” as a child.
“They were very simple days that I really do miss. So I thought, with the might of Sky behind me, let’s see if we can make caravans interesting again to some people, with my firstborn child, of course.”
The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks