Daniel Radcliffe recalls bizarre remake offer with Harry Potter co-stars
- Daniel Radcliffe revealed the "worst" casting pitch he received during his Harry Potter tenure was for a Wizard of Oz remake.
- The proposed remake would have featured him, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, with Watson as Dorothy and Radcliffe as a "karate-kicking cowardly lion."
- Radcliffe, then aged 14 or 15, immediately dismissed the idea as a "bad idea" that should not be made.
- He also urged fans and the press not to constantly question the new Harry Potter reboot cast about him, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.
- Radcliffe expressed a desire for the new cast to be allowed to create their own "new, different thing" without the original actors being "spectral phantoms" in their lives.
