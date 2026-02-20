Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Daniel Radcliffe recalls bizarre remake offer with Harry Potter co-stars

(Getty Images)
  • Daniel Radcliffe revealed the "worst" casting pitch he received during his Harry Potter tenure was for a Wizard of Oz remake.
  • The proposed remake would have featured him, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, with Watson as Dorothy and Radcliffe as a "karate-kicking cowardly lion."
  • Radcliffe, then aged 14 or 15, immediately dismissed the idea as a "bad idea" that should not be made.
  • He also urged fans and the press not to constantly question the new Harry Potter reboot cast about him, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.
  • Radcliffe expressed a desire for the new cast to be allowed to create their own "new, different thing" without the original actors being "spectral phantoms" in their lives.
