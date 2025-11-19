Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dancing With the Stars fans threaten to boycott show over latest elimination

  • The Dancing with the Stars semifinals saw Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas eliminated, despite their high scores and positive judge feedback.
  • Leavitt and Ballas scored 29 out of 30 for both their dances, tying for second place on the judges' leaderboard and receiving praise for "literal perfection."
  • Their elimination was due to a lack of fan votes, which sparked significant outrage among viewers on social media platform X.
  • Many fans threatened to boycott the finale, arguing that the elimination was a popularity contest and disregarded Leavitt's dance talent.
  • However, some viewers suggested that Leavitt's perceived attitude and past comments contributed to her lack of fan support, rather than her dancing ability.
